From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, confessed that its powers to carry out certain things or take certain decisions were limited.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, made the remarks while debating a bill on how to alter the Firearms Act.

Sponsor of the Bill, Uba Sani from Kaduna State, said Nigeria was one of the countries experiencing some of the most devastating effects of the proliferation of illegal weapons as a result of spill over effects of the crises in Libya and Mali, as well as unresolved internal conflicts in parts of the country, such as the North East, Niger Delta and other regions.

Lawan said: “The Senate has taken a bold step on the issue of insecurity. This Bill, if signed into law, will help the country in reducing the tension. At least, every senator is on the same page on this. We will always do our best, but we are limited. We are restrained.

“We have done what the law permits. The Executive needs to do its part. There is good news. The National Security Adviser has been coordinating very well. The NSA and Service Chiefs have been moving around and engaging stakeholders. We are certain that things will change soon and the security situation will improve immensely.”

Sani, while debating the bill, said a legislation is needed to provide for stringent punishments to deter perpetrators of illegalities.

The Bill has been referred to the committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters. It is expected to report back within two weeks.