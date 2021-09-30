From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits operating in different parts of the country terrorists and wage a war against them.

It also asked the president to approve aerial bombardment of locations of terrorists to annihilate and eliminate them.

It further urged the President to declare all the known leaders of bandits wanted and track them whenever they are for arrest and prosecution.

The decision of the Senate followed the consideration and adoption of a motion tagged: “Banditry in Sokoto State, particularly Sokoto East senatorial district”, sponsored by Ibrahim Gobir. He hails from the State.

In his contribution, Kabiru Gaya, said bandits were now attacking village at would without any resistance bybthe relevant authorities.

“There are some many people being killed. We have invited security agents here several times and we have approved money. But nothing appears to be happening. Bandits are attacking village and killing people.”

Lilian Uche Ekwunife, urged President Buhari to address Nigerians, warning that the issue was getting out of hand. She said people in Abuja and other parts of the country are being killed at will

“Security has gone so bad and we have to to careful. Across the country, Security has be taken seriously. Armed robbers go to hotels in Abuja and kidnap people at will. In the South East and South West, it is the same thing. I think President Muhammadu Buhari must address the nation. Things are getting out of hands.”

Mohammed Ali Ndume, while contribution, said: “The situation in North West and North Central is worrisome. What we are faced with is very different. What we are faced in the North is also about humanitarian crisis.”

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, in his remarks, said the National Assembly may increase security budget to N1 trillion in next year’s budget.

“The issue of security is one we can never stop talking about. As a Government, we need to give our security agencies the needed money they need. Since we have approved about N800 Billion for security agencies, think we can increase it to N1 trillion,” he said.

The motion was adopted after Lawan put it to a voice vote.

