From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits operating in different parts of the country terrorists and to wage a war against them.

It also asked the president to approve aerial bombardment of locations of terrorist locations to annihilate and eliminate them.

It further urged the president to declare all the known bandit leaders wanted and track them whenever they are for arrest and prosecution.

The decision of the Senate followed the consideration and adoption of a motion titled “Banditry in Sokoto State, Particularly Sokoto East Senatorial District”, sponsored by Sokoto Senator Ibrahim Gobir.

