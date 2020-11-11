Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to expedite action and prosecute sponsors of Boko Haram. It said doing that will show that the Government is serious about the insurgency war.

Senate committee on Army made the call on Wednesday when it briefed newsmen, shortly after the budget defence of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking on behalf of the committee, it’s chairman, Mohammed Ali Ndume, said the United Arab Emirates did a good job by jailing those sponsoring Boko Haram.

He said the pace of prosecution was too slow, while also kicking the granting of amnesty to purported Boko Haram terrorists who have repented.