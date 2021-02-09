The Senate, yesterday, received President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm former service chiefs as non-career ambassador-designates to Nigeria foreign missions.

Buhari’s request for confirmation is contained in a letter addressed to senate President, Ahmad Lawan and read at plenary.

Buhari in the letter said: “In accordance to section 171, sub-section 1, 2 C and Section 4 of 1999 Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted as non-career ambassador designates.

“The non-career ambassador designates are rtd. Gen.Abayomi Olonisakin (Ekiti), rtd. Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (Borno), retd. Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Cross River), rtd. Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (Bauchi) and rtd. Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman (Kano)”.

Buhari also in a separate letter addressed to president of senate also sought the confirmation of appointment of Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs for the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The officials are Chief of Defence Staff, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor,, Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Amao, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo.”

Senate also received request for confirmation of appointment of Mr Adolphus Aghughu as the Auditor-General of the Federation.

Buhari also sought senate’s confirmation of Mr Victor Chinemereem Murakor for appointment as Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

Senate also received request for confirmation of appointment of Mr Larry Obinna Chukwu as Commissioner representing South-East at the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

The Upper Chamber also received Buhari’s request for confirmation of Wukari Bukar as Commissioner representing Yobe, Boronu and Bauchi states at the Federal Civil Service Commission.

Senate thereafter adjourned plenary to Feb. 10, following the demise of a member of House of Representatives, Rep. Ossy Prestige,who represented Aba North and South Federal Constituency.