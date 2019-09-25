Fred Itua, Abuja

Twenty four hours after the president of the Senate Ahmad Lawan recanted that the Red Chamber was not in possession of the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), President Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the 2020-2022 document to the upper legislative chamber for consideration.

The letter from Buhari was read on the floor of the Senate by Lawan as soon as the votes and proceedings of yesterday were adopted by lawmakers.

Buhari in the letter, urged the Senate to give the document speedy consideration to enable the Executive present the 2020 appropriation bill.

