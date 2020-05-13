Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, decried the absence of ambassadors in most of the Nigerian embassies across the world, saying the development was worrisome and should be reversed.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, stated this when he read a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari urging the upper chamber to confirm 42 career ambassadors.

“As I speak, many Nigerian embassies don’t have ambassadors. This has been going on for a while and I think we need to confirm these nominees to enable our embassies have substantive ambassadors,” Lawan said.

The letter from President Buhari read: “In accordance to section 171 (2) (1c) and subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation to the Senate the underlisted 42 names of nominees for career ambassadors-designate. Copies of their curriculum vitae are attached herewith.

They are C.O. Nwachukwu, Abia; A. Kefas, Adamawa; R.U. Brown, Akwa Ibom; G.A. Odidibo, Anambra; O.C. Onowu, Anambra; Y.S. Sulieman, Bauchi; E.S. Agbana, Bayelsa; B.B.M. Okoyen, Bayelsa; G.M. Okoko, Benue; A.M. Garba, Borno; M.I. Bashir, Borno; and M.O. Abang, Cross River.

Others are A.E. Alote, Cross River; G.E. Edokpa, Edo; A.M. Maduwike, Enugu; Adamu Lamua, Gombe; Innocent Iwejuo, Imo; A.S. Abubakar, Jigawa; Y.A. Ahmed, Jigawa; S.D. Umar, Kaduna; A.A. Sule, Kano; G.Y. Hamza, Kano; N. Rini, Katsina; Ahmed Rimawa, Katsina; M. Manu, Kebbi; I.R. Ocheni, Kogi; and I.A. Yusuf, Kogi.

M. Abdulraheem, Kwara; W.A. Adedeji, Lagos; A.U. Ogah, Nasarawa; A.A. Musa, Niger; N.A. Kolo, Niger; H.O. Olaniyon, Ogun; A.R. Adejola, Ogun; O.E. Awe, Ondo; O.O. Aluko, Osun; E.A. Alatishe, Osun; V.A. Adeleke, Oyo; M.S. Adamu, Plateau; I.N. Charles, Rivers; M. Ifu, Taraba; B.B. Hamman, Yobe.

Buhari also sent another request for the confirmation of Prof. Jumai Audi, as chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission. Also listed for confirmation qwere Ebele Bernard Chima, commissioner, South-East; Bassey Dan Abia, commissioner, South-South; and Mohammed Ibraheem, commissioner, South-West.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives, yesterday, passed for second reading a bill seeking to alter the 1999 Constitution (as amended)to provide for independent candidacy in elections.

The proposed legislation, titled: “Bill to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to allow for independent candidacy to any elective office in Nigeria and for related matters,” was sponsored by the Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno.

Monguno, in his lead debate, said the proposed legislation, if passed into law, would help to widen the democratic space and deepen the country’s democracy.

“The bill is to deepen democracy in our county. There is this perception that political parties are hijacked by few group of people. Because of that, a lot of people that are desirous to contest election are excluded.”

“Political parties are supposed to have manifestos. But as it is now, our political parties have the same manifestos. There is need for people that have contrary views to be able to seek for elective offices.There is need for independent candidacy, to deepen the political space,” he said of the bill.

Lawmakers, who spoke in favour of the bill, stated that several professionals, who ordinarily were well equipped to contribute to national development shy away from contesting for elective offices because of what obtains in political parties, especially in getting party nominations.

They argued that if independent candidates are allowed, it would eliminate political godfathers, who determine party candidates for various elective offices.

Sergius Ogun, member representing Esan North East / Esan South West Federal Constituency of Who State, said Nigeria should learn from the U.S. from where it copied the presidential system of government.

Chairman House Committee on Finance, Abiodun Faleke, said the proposed legislation has a lot of demerits and expressed doubt if independent candidacy will be feasible in the country.

Faleke noted that the bill if passed into law will increase the cost of conducting elections in the country, as well as increase post elections litigations. He expressed concerns if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the capacity to contend with the issues to be thrown up by independent candidacy.