Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, accused the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of engaging in high wired conspiracy to rob him of the certificate of return for Imo West senatorial seat.

He also lamented the frequent invitation and quizzing of officials of his government by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in recent times.

Okorocha, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, was declared winner of the February 23 National Assembly election for Imo West by INEC. The commission, however, declined to issue him certificate of return following allegation by the returning officer that he was held under duress.

INEC has since set up a probe panel on the matter, even as the governor has sued the commission, demanding that his certificates be released to him.

Describing the stand of INEC as strange, Okorocha claimed that the electoral body was working with the APC leadership to stop him from going to the Senate.

On what he had done so far to address the matter, Okorocha said he has written the commission in his capacity as governor of Imo State, but was yet to get INEC’s reply.

“I have written to INEC on my certificate of return, the commission should give me the certificate, it cannot just withhold it based on mere allegations; there was no fair hearing, what INEC did is illegal; INEC has no power to withhold my certificate of return. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole are frustrating my coming to the Senate. They are conniving to frustrate me, they will surely fail.”

But, the commission dismissed the allegation as laughable, saying it is merely doing its job.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said as far as the case still remains a subject of litigation at both the Federal High Court and Election Petition Tribunal, there was little or nothing the commission could do to help him.

“I can assure you that INEC is not into any unholy alliance with anybody. INEC is an independent body. All our processes are clean and we are transparent in all our dealings.

“We are not conniving with anybody. We have resolved to do what is right and no individual can influence us to do what is not right.

“If we make mistake, it will be based on our interpretation of an issue or our own imperfection.”