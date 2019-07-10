Senate has urged the Federal Government to ban the production, importation and circulation of Sniper insecticide in the country.

This was part of resolutions the lawmakers adopted yesterday.

In a motion sponsored by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and 15 other senators, senate regretted that a county that was once rated as one of the happiest nations on earth, now records daily cases of suicide.

It also revealed that under-reported cases of mental conditions was another major driving factor responsible for rising suicide in the country.

Other resolutions were that the National Orientation Agency and the Ministry of Health should urgently create awareness on how to control stress and depression and establish trauma centres across the Federation.

Adopting an additional prayer moved by senator Oluremi Tinubu, the chamber urged the Ministry of Education to ensure schools have counselling departments.

On his part, Imo West senator, Rochas Okorocha, called for the creation of a Ministry of Happiness, to curtail rising cases of suicide in Nigeria.

The lawmakers resolved to ‘urge the Federal Government to ban the production, importation or circulation of Sniper insecticide, a product currently used to commit suicide.’

NAFDAC had earlier banned manufacturing of small bottles of the product. The agency said the ban became necessary because the recent wave of suicide across the country has been linked to the intake of Sniper.