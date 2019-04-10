Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has passed the 2019-2021 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP), even as it prepares to pass the N8. 83 trillion 2019 National Budget possibly next Tuesday.

The MTEF/FSP, an annual rolling three-year expenditure planning, sets out the medium-term expenditure priorities and provides the basis for the preparation of the annual national budget.

Approval of MTEF/FSP document by the upper legislative chamber yesterday came five months after a request to that effect was forwarded to both chambers by President Muhammadu Buhari .

President Buhari had, in making the request last November , provided the parameters upon which the N8.83trillion 2019 budget was based .

Adopting the report of its Finance Committee , the upper legislative chamber approved all the critical assumptions and projections proposed by the President in the MTEF/FSP.