Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustafa, have urged the management of Chevron Nigeria Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO), to pay their outstanding financial obligations arising from the loss of earnings by Matreach Logistics for the number of years it was not allowed to carry out its legitimate duties.

In a letter addressed to the managing directors of Chevron and SNEPCO by the Clerk to the Senate, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, the upper legislative chamber, asked the oil company to allow Matreach Logistics to carry out the remaining years of the contract as stipulated in the appointment letters.

Matreach, in 2017, petitioned the Senate to intervene, following the refusal by the two oil companies to redeem their financial and other obligations.

The Senate, after an exhaustive probe, said Matreach Logistics was unfairly treated and called on the companies to address the injustice.

The letter reads: “The Senate has urged Chevron and SNEPCO to comply with the directive of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to redeem all payments arising from the loss earnings by Matreach Logistics for the years it was not allowed to carry out its legitimate duties.

“Chevron and SNEPCO should allow Matreach Logistics to serve out the remaining years of the contract as stipulated in the letter.”

The SGF in a separate letter, urged the two companies to comply with the resolutions of the Senate without delay.