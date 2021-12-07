From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has lambasted the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Minister of State for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, and the Permanent Secretary, Mahmuda Mamman for being absent at a National COVID-19 Summit.

The summit is aimed at bringing all stakeholders together to discuss the Theme: “Pushing Through the Last Mile to End the Pandemic and Build Back Better.”

According to him, the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 is simply an interventionist outfit, hence the ministry of health is meant to be physically present to garner all the resources that will come out of the summit.

When told that the minister of health was present earlier, he insisted another senior official should have replaced him to demonstrate the seriousness of the event.

The Senate president, who declared the summit opened, said: “Before I begin my remarks, is the permanent secretary ministry of health here? Well, I asked that question because the two ministers of health are not here. The minister of health, the minister of state and the permanent secretary are not here. I believe this is not good.”

When told that Ehanire was present earlier, the Senate president responded and said: “Yeah, he just left but somebody should have replaced him. Because everything we do here, the federal ministry of health is supposed to be here to garner all the resources that will come out of this. The PSC is simply an interventionist outfit. And as politicians and political leaders, we are supposed to be very serious and committed about the health of our people.”

The ministry of health officials were seen outside making frantic efforts to reach the permanent secretary to brief him on the development and ask him to come to the venue of the submit.

