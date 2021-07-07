From Fred Itua, Abuja

The South-South caucus of the Senate elected its executive committee on Wednesday two years after the inauguration of the 9th Senate. George Sekibo from Rivers State emerged as Chairman. He is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The letter conveying the list of the executive members for the South-South Caucus was written by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo Agege, and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan. It was read during plenary.

Other elected officers are Francis Alimikhena (APC, Edo North) as Vice Chairman; Sandy Onor (PDP, Cross River Central); Akon Eyakenyi, (PDP, Akwa Ibom South) as the Assistant Secretary and Seriake Dickson, (PDP, Bayelsa West), Public Relations Officer.

Also elected are Peter Nwaoboshi, (APC, Delta North) as Treasurer; (Clifford Ordia, (PDP, Edo Central), as Ex-Officio member and Moses Cleopas as Assistant Treasurer.

