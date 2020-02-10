Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has summoned the management of the Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri, over alleged victimisation, extortion and criminal breach of duty.

Also summoned are two lecturers of the institution, Williams Akionbare, and C. Onanuju.

They are to appear for the public hearing bordering on a letter written by the law chamber of M.A. Ogbodogbo on behalf of a student of FUTO, Mr. Otobha Philip Brain.

In a letter of invitation addressed to M.A. Ogbodogbo, clerk of the Committee, Freedom Osolo, stated that those concerned were to be present for the public hearing of the petition on Tuesday, 18, February, 2020 at Room 120, New Senate Building of the National Assembly Complex, Abuja at 12 noon.

The letter which was obtained by our correspondent in Asaba, Delta State, was dated January 30, 2020.

It read: “I am directed to invite you to a public hearing of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions of the National Assembly in respect of a petition, you wrote o behalf of Mr. Otobha Philip Brain against Engr. Williams Akionbare, Dr. Onanuju and Federal University of Technology (FUTO), Owerri for alleged victimisation, extortion and criminal breach of duty and sent to the Senate. The matter has been referred to the committee for detailed investigation and further legislative action.”

In the petition, Otobha, an engineering student of FUTO alleged that the institution and the two lecturers stalled his graduation for over years now.

Otobha who hails from Emede in Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, attributed his inability to graduate from FUTO since 2014 on the alleged criminal actions and inaction of certain officials of the institution.