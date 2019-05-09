Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate has summoned the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, to appear before it and throw more light on the poor quality of services in Nigerian Teaching Hospitals.

It has also mandated its Committee on Health to conduct an emergency investigative hearing on the state of healthcare services in teaching hospitals and report back within one week.

In a motion sponsored by David Umaru, senate lamented that overcrowding and lack of adequate funding as well as personnel necessary for optimal performance, were affecting the Ivy League hospitals.

Senate said patients with terminal illnesses, such as cancer and kidney failure, are now compelled to travel long distances to access chemotherapy and dialysis at very high cost due to the absence of the requisite medical equipment for such services within their vicinity.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, frowned at the poor attitude of managers of teaching hospitals.

He said despite huge budgetary allocations to the institutions, services rendered fall short of expectations. He reiterated the need to strengthen the office of the Audit-General of the Federation to ensure that funds are not mismanaged by those in charge.

Senate is yet to announce when the minister will appear before it, to address the issues raised in the motion.