The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary and other legislative activities till Wednesday over the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan.

The suspension of plenary followed a point of order raised by the Majority Leader, Sen.Abdullahi Yahaya (APC Kebbi).

Abudullahi cited order 43 which gave provision for personal explanation and officially announced the death of Sen. longjan.

“We have lost Sen. Longjan representing Plateau South.

“He was Vice Chairman, Committee of Foreign Affairs, but died on Feb.10 after a brief illness.

“He was a pleasant person to meet and discuss with, he was a politician who contributed immensely to the development of his state and the nation in general.

“We pray he rest in the bosom of the Lord, may his soul rest in perfect peace.

“Mr President, it is our convention that the Senate does observe a minute silence in his honour and therefore, suspend plenary and every other legislative activities for the day.

“I, therefore, move that the senate do observe a minute silence in honour of our departed colleague, suspend plenary and every other activities for the day, I so move,’’ Abdullahi said.

The motion was seconded by Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia).

In his remark, Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over plenary said: “our hearts are very heavy today, this is indeed one loss too many, just as we are still grieving over the loss of Sen. Ben Uwajumogu.

“Within two months, we are again faced with another death. It is very painful.

“He was an amiable gentle man, who rendered patriotic service to his state as Deputy Governor and as senator.

“We will miss, him, his state will miss him, the country will miss him and of course, his family will miss him.

“On behalf of the senate, we extend our most sincere condolence to his family and the people of Plateau.’’

The Senate having observed a minute silence in honour of late Sen. Longjan, adjourned plenary till Wednesday.

Omo-Agege said that the senate would on Wednesday hold a valedictory session for Sen. Ben Uwajumogu, who died on Dec. 18, 2019. (NAN)