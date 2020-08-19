Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has threatened to deal decisively with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who fail to appear before the relevant joint committee on Finance and National Planning to defend the 2021 budget.

It said revenue generating agencies will get zero allocations in the 2021 budget, unless heads of the MDAs appear in person to defend funds generated and expended so far.

It said it will not allow representatives to stand in for MDA heads, without any tangible reason, which must be approved by the committee.

The Chairman of the Senate committee on Finance, Solomon Adeola, while kicking off a public hearing on the 2021-2023 Medium Expenditure Framework, issued the warning.

He said the public hearing will last for five days, where ministers and heads of various committees will be grilled during the interface.