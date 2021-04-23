The Senate has, with a public hearing for the three bills sponsored by Solomon Adeola, continues in its efforts at upgrading the Federal Polytechnics, Ilaro and Yaba College of Technology, Yaba to universities of technology as well as grant legal status to the Nigeria French Village, Badagry.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institution and TETFUND, Ahmad Kaita, said the upgrade of the two institutions would go a long way in calibrating the spread of educational infrastructure and balance access to education, adding that the passage of the inter-university centre for French language in Badagry will improve on the French language proficiency and language skills required across professions at the global level for ease of imparting knowledge and business practices.

Adeola said the bills are pursuant of one of his legislative agenda to enhance and develop educational institution as well as human resources development, adding that the passage of the bills will address the need to expand the opportunities for the youths seeking admission into universities.

The senator noted that the upgrade of the institutions will address the issue of unemployment by providing education with potential to create jobs by its products as well as boost the economy of the host communities through usage of technological innovations.