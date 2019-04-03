Senate President Bukola Saraki, has said the 2019 budget would be passed into law on April 16.

Saraki, who made the announcement at plenary on Tuesday, mandated the Appropriation Committee to submit its report between April 9 and 11.

He also urged various appropriation sub-committees to submit their budget reports by Friday this week.

The Senate just resumed after adjourning for two weeks to enable government ministries, agencies and parastatals defend their budget before the various committees. Sonni Ogbuoji, deputy chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, said some of the sub-committees are delaying the budget process.

“Our report is not ready because some Committees are yet to submit their reports. For now we have less than 10 Committees that have submitted,” he said.

“Any committee that refuses to submit its report by Friday, means we will empower the committee to go with the Executive’s submission.”

Saraki said the upper legislative chamber will suspend plenary for a week to enable the committees tidy up their reports.