Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate, yesterday, said it will pass the 2019 budget next Tuesday.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said this at yesterday’s plenary. Accordingly, Saraki has mandated the secretariat to prepare details of the budget and distribute copies to senators, on Monday, ahead of passage on Tuesday.

He explained that details of the budget was necessary, to enable lawmakers study it and prepare adequately for the final consideration and passage.

“In the absence of the chairman and vice, let’s prepare ourselves to pass the budget next week Tuesday. Secretariat should prepare the details of the budget and distribute it to senators on Monday. They need enough time to study the contents of the details and then, pass it on Tuesday. Secretariat must ensure that these things are ready before that day,” Saraki said.

The day’s Order Paper had indicated that the budget would have been considered and passed yesterday. The absence of Appropriations Committee Chairman, Danjuma Goje and his deputy, Sunny Ogbuoji, stalled the budget passage.