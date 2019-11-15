Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan has assured that the Senate will work with all the 36 state Governors in the country to enhance the economic growth of the country.

Also, the Senate President assured that Nigerian economy will soon improve, as the National Assembly is already synergising with the executive arm of government on ways to grow the nation’s economy.

He said members of the senate are working together harmoniously to make things work better for the country regardless of their political or tribal affiliation.

Lawan spoke yesterday in Akure, the Ondo State capital, when he paid a visit to the Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and the senator representing Ondo South senatorial district, Tofowomo, who was involved in a fatal road accident, few weeks ago,

Accompanied by senators Ajayi Boroffice, Ayo Akinyelure and Opeyemi Bamidele, Lawan maintained that the present Senate is determined to work for the development of the country.

He said the visit was aimed at knowing the state of health of both Akeredolu and Tofowomo.

“All of us work together to give legislation to support of the federal government in order to perform and strengthen the country. We want to see the country improving in economy because this can’t be done without the support of the senate,” he said.

The senate President also said the senate was available to assist the state governors , saying ” anytime you need the support of the senate for anything, call on us, we will be available.”

“We also need the state government to participate in anything we do at the senate,” he added.

Responding, the the Ondo State Governor, Mr Akeredolu, who expressed appreciation on the visit, said the state Governors were ready to work with President Muhammadu Buhari to move the country forward.