The Senate has tasked security agencies in the country to be proactive in the fight against insurgency, banditry and terrorism, to prevent loss of lives and property.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, made the call following a point of order raised by the Deputy Whip, Aliyu Abdullahi (APC-Niger) at plenary on Tuesday.

Rising on Order 42, Abdullahi, drew the attention of the Senate to onslaught by bandits in his Senatorial District.

The lawmaker said that the bandits who crossed over from Zamfara in large number, attacked a Police Station in Nasko town in Magama Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer, some policemen and residents were killed by the bandits during the attack on the town.

Omo-Agege commended security agencies for their swift intervention over the attack.

He, however, urged them to adopt a proactive approach to protect citizens against the criminal activities of insurgents, kidnappers and terrorists.

“From your personal explanation, it is clear that they’ve done their best, we are not unmindful of that. They were able to come back with a reprisal to take them out.

“We will have wished that they took a proactive action, and not an action coming after lives have been lost. Be that as it may, we will continue to encourage security agencies to do all they can to police as much of our territory, especially in Niger State, which is about one of the largest land mass we have in this country,” he said.

The Senate, thereafter, held a minute silence in honour of those killed by the bandits during the attack.