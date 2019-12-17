Fred Itua, Abuja

Despite his earlier caution to the Executive to minimise its planned borrowing, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has revealed that the ninth Senate will pass President Muhammadu Buhari’s $29.9 billion loan request.

Lawan, who spoke during a media parley, in Abuja, yesterday, however, said the various standing committees will carry out serious oversight functions and ensure the money is not misappropriated by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

In November 2016, Bukola Saraki-led Senate rejected the same loan request from Buhari. It had complained that details of the request were not forwarded to the chamber.

Lawan said: “The question of whether we will pass the loan request of the Executive arm of government, yes, we will pass it. If we don’t have money and you have projects to build, how will you provide infrastructure that you need?

“But one thing is that we are going to be critical that every cent that is borrowed is tied to a project. These are projects that will have spillover effects on the economy and we will undertake our oversight so well to ensure that such funds are properly, prudently, economically and transparently are applied on those projects.”

Explaining why the request was rejected in 2016, Lawan said: “In 2016, the Senate did not pass the loan request of the Executive at that time and the reason was because there were no sufficient details.

“I want to inform this gathering and indeed Nigerians that the letter conveying the loan request of the Executive came with every possible detail and, in fact, we will ensure that we are getting the right information from the Executive arm of government. So, the situation is not the same.

“In 2016, there were no submission of details. This time, I think the Executive has learnt its lesson and the letter came with sufficient details.”

Lawan, while touting the achievements, vowed to hold the Executive to account and ensure the interest of Nigerians is protected.

“Our desire for cordial relationships with the other arms of government notwithstanding, the Senate and indeed the ninth National Assembly will continue to firmly exercise its oversight role on the executive agencies with a view to ensuring transparency, accountability and good governance.

“Our loyalty as legislators is to the Nigerian people, the Constitution and the oath that we took at our inauguration. I assure you that the ninth Senate and National Assembly will not betray the trust of the people.”

“We are not oblivious of the interest and concerns some of these bills have generated from the public. But we must not forget that lawmaking is a rigorous process that allows for all sides of the argument to be heard and the true will of the people established before a bill becomes law.”

He said since its inauguration in June, the ninth Senate has confirmed 12 key appointments, including those of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ministers of the Government of the Federation, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria; and chairmen and members of eight Commissions, Services and corporations and received 78 public petitions, which were referred to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. Most of these petitions were presented by private citizens with grievances against agencies or agents of government.

“The committee has so far examined nine of the petitions, concluded its investigations and laid its reports on the table. The Committee is also working on the other petitions with a view to satisfactorily addressing the grievances behind them,” he said.

Responding to a question by a journalist who asked about the repeated violations of the rule of law by President Buhari’s administration,

Lawan called for total respect to the rule of law in Nigeria.

“It (rule of law) is something that we all have to adhere to.”

He said part of respect for the rule of law was to ensure that those suspected of criminal activities are taken to court; but they should also be freed if they are not found guilty, he said.

“If someone is not guilty of an offence, such a person should not suffer any undue consequences,” he added.

The Buhari administration has recently faced stringent criticisms from Nigerians and the international community over its disrespect for the rule of law.

The latest of such violations occurred when armed State Security Service (SSS) officials stormed an Abuja court to arrest an activist, Omoyele Sowore, who had been granted bail by a court.

He also said the chamber will prioritise the consideration of the Petroleum Industry Bill alongside reforms of the Electoral Act when it returns from the Christmas break in January.

“We want to pass the Bill well ahead of the next electoral cycle in 2023 and avoid the political heat and pitfalls that imperiled the efforts of the eight National Assembly which passed the same bill close to the last general elections.”