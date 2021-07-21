Introduction

I think, for once, something good has come out of Nazareth, in terms something positive emerging from the “take-a-bow” 9th Senate and the National Assembly (NASS), which I had described in an earlier writeup as the worst National Assembly to have emerged in Nigeria ever since the days of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr. Nwafor Orizu. The brightest and most progressive of them all was the Dr. Bukola Saraki and Dr. Ike Ekweremmadu-led 8th National Assembly. However, I do not agree with the Senate that the reason for Ms Lauretta Onochie’s rejection was anchored on the Federal Character principle requirement, because Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, serving Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) commissioner is from Delta State, just like Onochie. I think that was a mere face-saving device and simulated soft landing strategy for the Senate in refusing to square up to the whole truth of the matter.

Lauretta Onochie, born July 19, 1955, 65 years ago, had fervently denied being politically partisan at the Senate screening. Yet, she had registered as No. 2 in Ward 4, Aniocha North LGA of Delta State, during the recent APC nation-wide membership registration exercise. More curious about her incredible denial is that, in an affidavit she personally swore to in the case of Lauretta Onochie vs. Emeka Agwuonye (as recent as June 30, 2021), currently, pending before the FCT High Court, Abuja, she attached her passport photograph. Onochie deposed affirmatively in paragraph 3 inter alia, “I am also a member of the All Progressives Congress and a Volunteer at the Buhari Support Organisation (BSO).”

I could, therefore, not believe my eyes when I beheld her frontally and publicly denying membership of the APC and being an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner representing Delta State (and, by extension, the South-South) had, therefore, triggered national outrage and ruckus because of her glaring political partisanship. Constitutional, democratic and moral hurdles were cited by a cross-section of Nigerians, including politicians, lawyers (I am one of them), the opposition PDP, public officers, analysts and the civil society as afflicting her desperately-sought-for appointment. In spite of this, Mrs. Onochie appeared before the Senate for screening, and imperiously thumped her chest as “Madam Due Process.”

Really? Not so fast, madam! She then lied before a bewildered nation, “Since Buhari was elected as President for the second term, I have removed myself from everything about politics. Since 2019, I do not have anything to do with politics. As I am sitting here, I am not a member of any political party in this country.”

I wept for Nigeria and womanhood when I beheld a desperate woman lying between her teeth just to get a mere INEC seat, at 65! This is the age most civil servants retire to their homes.

For starters, her above recent registration in Ward 4, Aniocha North LGA of Delta State, shows the falsity of her declaration. Secondly, affidavit she personally deposed to in a case in which she is the plaintiff as lately as 30th June, 2021, affirms that she is still a member of the APC and a volunteer at the Buhari Support Organisation. Wait for the icing on the cake: on June 24, 2020, she had made an outing by tweet on the social media, promoting the APC, and stating that the party was going through a growth process. This was during the leadership crisis within the APC that threatened to consume the party of disparate tendencies.

In my humble opinion, this brazen denial of her membership of the APC during her screening demonstrated, more than anything else, her total lack of integrity and moral high grounds in being entrusted with such a sensitive job that borders on midwifing the will of the people.

Let me be very clear about this: There is nothing wrong about Onochie belonging to the APC, or to any other political party of her choice. There is also nothing wrong with Onochie rolling out the drums to support President Buhari, whether before, during or after the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections. These are her inalienable constitutional rights. But she cannot enjoy these rights simultaneously with being an INEC commissioner. She cannot be a bat who argues that she belongs to the animal kingdom, because she possesses mammary glands (breasts), pinnas (ears), and teeth, like those of human beings; but that she is, at the same time, a member of the birds kingdom, because she can fly very well. As the name suggests, the “Independent National Electoral Commission” is expected to be independent. The word “independent” means “liberated”, “unrestrained”, “unconstrained”, “bold”, “individualistic”.

Can 65-year-old Onochie, a dyed-in-the-wool APC fanatic, pick up the Holy Bible (as a Christian) and swear that, if she had been cleared by the Senate as INEC commissioner, she would have been truly unrestrained, unconstrained, bold, individualist and liberated from the apron strings of Buhari and the APC? I think not, or do you? Could Onochie have been so independent and liberated from her benefactor and political party in such a way and manner as to take firm decisions in an election against their interest? I think not. Or do you?

Indeed, Part 1, paragraph F to the third schedule of the 1999 Constitution provides that resident electoral commissioners shall be persons of “unquestionable integrity.” Can Onochie, a member of a political party who is crazily and passionately partisan to her party and her benevolent appointor, the President, be a person of “unquestionable integrity”? I believe not. Or do you?

The truth of the matter, and I can categorically conjecture why Onochie was rejected, is that she has been one of the most fanatical and consumate supporters and a vociferous card-bearing member of the APC. She is not just an APC card-carrying member, she has always been the personal assistant to President Buhari on social media affairs. She loves wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a larger-than-life portrait of Buhari. She deifies him. No problem about this; but, please, stay far away from the hallowed precincts of INEC. Keep off!!!

She has always used the social media outlet to attack every and all Nigerians that disagree with her mentor and deity, Buhari, by abusing them all. She deploys expletives, vulgarity and inanities.

Waziri Atiku Abubakar was not spared by Onochie’s putrid vituperations who accused him of shopping for terrorists in Dubai and being a wanted man. Atiku is in court against Onochie over this. I am his lawyer. Onochie had also attacked me in the social media some years ago for daring to criticize Buhari, her god. I refused to dignify her with a response so as not to belittle my humble self. But, not so for roaring and cerebral Chief Femi Fani-Kayode whom she dared to attack. She had touched the tiger by the tail. FFK would not accept that. He took her to the cleaners and literally tore her to shreds, with bare knuckles, intellectual superiority. I guffawed.

Therefore, such a palpably partisan person was not fit for, or confirmable for, the sacred position of INEC commissioner. She would have been the biggest liability to this government, polluting the electoral process, since she is a known unabashed presidential aide and a card-carrying member of the APC who can never go against her boss or political party in any matter involving elections. She was brutally partisan, so, much so, without any sense of guilt or shame whatsoever. Her rejection was, therefore, good riddance.

Whether for the reason of Federal Character (Section 14 of the Constitution) or for the reason of her well-known, unabashed partisanship, the important thing is that she was roundly rejected. Like some people would say, whether it was Jonah that swallowed the fish or it was the fish that swallowed Jonah, the important thing is that there was a “swallow.”

My kobo’s piece of advice to Lauretta: Madam, stay put in your corner and with your job as Buhari’s social media attack dog. In this, I score you quite high. But, for INEC, farewell! Goodbye!! Adieu!!!

I, therefore, salute the Senate of the 9th NASS for developing balls for the first time; at least, on this singular occasion. Kudos to the Ahmad Lawan-led Senate.

