Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja chief magistrates’ court in Zuba yesterday admitted Senator Elisha Abbo representing Adamawa North Senatorial District to bail in the sum of N5 million after his arraignment.

The senator was docked on two-counts of criminal assault by police authorities.

Abbo, who was led into the dock at 2.55pm, pleaded not guilty.

The offence according to prosecution, bordered on criminal force and assault, which is contrary to section 263 and 264 of penal code.

The senator had admitted to the offence and also apologised to Nigerians after a video in which he was seen physically assaulting a nursing mother went viral.

After his plea was taken, the prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that the police had not yet concluded investigation in the matter and they needed more time.

He asked the court for an adjournment to enable them to conclude their investigation and open their case.

However, counsel to the senator, Adegbite Isaac Adeniyi, urged the court to admit his client to bail on self-recognition as a serving senator.

He submitted that his client would not jump bail and would always be present to face his trial.

He also added that he would not interfere with the investigation.

He said: “He is a public figure and will not commit any offence and will not destroy any evidence that the prosecutor may have against him.”

Adeniyi added that the alleged offence was bailable and, if granted bail, it will not undermine the purpose of criminal prosecution.

In his ruling to the bail application, Magistrate Abdullahi Ilellah said that it was a bailable offence and the purpose of granting bail is to grant the defendant time to face his trial.

He, therefore, granted the defendant bail of N5 million with two sureties having verifiable addresses within the Federal Capital Territory.

The magistrate adjourned the matter until July 22.