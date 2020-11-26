Fred Itua, Abuja

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s political godson, Senator Elisha Isyaku Abbo, on Wednesday, defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). He said he supports what he called “unprecedented welfare programmes of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.”

In his letter of defection read to senators on the floor of the upper legislative chamber by the President, Ahmad Lawan, the lawmaker also claimed that his defection was made unavoidable by Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, through alleged polarisation of the PDP in the state.

Abbo was recently convicted by an FCT High Court in Abuja and ordered to pay the sum of N50 million in a civil suit between him and Ms. Warmate for an assault on Ms. Warmate in a sex shop last year.