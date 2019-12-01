ALL Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe has commended Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for taking concrete measures to resolve the challenges facing the state.

Speaking during a funeral service in honour of late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, wife of former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms, at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt on yesteray, Senator Abe said while some people were looking for the causes of Rivers political challenges, Governor Wike was seeking solutions.

He said: “I want to stand here today to confirm that you are trying. I want to remember the broadcast you made where you said we should all come together and you were going to enter a nolle in respect of our younger brother, Ojukaye Flag Amachree.

“I also want to recollect all the efforts you have made , not just in words, but in action to end the bitterness and division that have characterised the politics of Rivers State. I want to say here today that some people are busy looking for who is causing the problem. But you are trying to look for solutions.

“I think we should align with those who are looking for solutions and leave those who are looking for causes.”