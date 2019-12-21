Among the suite of chieftaincy and political titles that Senator Abiola Ajimobi has occupied, he has maintained a related gig as a consummate impresario and party host. His last birthday was classy while he raised the bar when his beloved wife, Florence clocked 60 in April. On Monday December 16, the former Oyo State Governor clocked the remarkable age of 70. And he rolled out the drum. Many have expressed anxiety that the celebration will tell the strength and endurance of his work. But eventually, Ajimobi used his 70th birthday celebration to reconfirm his staying power and influence as political bigwigs from various parts of the country including the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, several incumbent governors, ministers, industrialists, traditional rulers including Ooni of Ife, Alaafin of Oyo and Olofa of Offa, and hundreds of other VVIPs flocked Ibadan on Monday to honour him.

The celebration started on Friday, December 13 with a special prayer session, thanksgiving Juma’ah Service and lecture by Sheikh Muideen Bello at Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Central Mosque in Oke Ado, Ibadan.

On Saturday, his old boys at Lagelu Grammar School, Ibadan hosted him to a lavish cocktail at the mint-fresh Koko Dome Plus inside Cocoa House, Ibadan. The Association’s out-going National Secretary, Wale Adeoye said: “the cocktail is packaged in recognition of former Governor Ajimobi’s outstanding performances during his eight-year tenure as Oyo State helmsman. This is our own little way of appreciating and felicitating with him ahead of his 70th birthday. Without mincing words, Grand Distinguished Lagelite Abiola Ajimobi did us proud with his sterling records as evidenced in his giant strides”.

The grand finale of the 70th birthday celebration was held at the International Conference Center, University of Ibadan, last Monday. Along with Ajimobi’s family, the Vice President took the stage to raise a glass to toast to the arrival of Ajimobi into the Septuagenarian Club.

Few days to the main celebration, the former governor was honoured along with other eminent personalities including the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, business mogul Dr. Mike Adenuga and other notable personalities, with the Tribune’s Platinum Award as part of the 70th anniversary of the Tribune Newspaper. During his time as governor, Ajimobi transformed the Oyo State capital, Ibadan, into a modern city with good road network and free healthcare – not excluding the establishment of the Technical University, the first of its kind in Nigeria. Evidently, the man has done well and his people showed him love as he celebrated his new age.