By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Senator Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos East) has mourned the death of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Rev Timothy Oyasodun.

Senator Abiru said in a statement that the news of his death was a rude shock, not just to him, but also to all progressives in Lagos East.

The senator’s statement reads:

‘I woke up to learn about the sad and sudden passage of Rev. Timothy Oyasodun, popularly known as Iyo, Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State.

‘This sad news was a rude shock, not just to me, but also to all progressives in Lagos East considering the role the late reverend played in the just concluded senatorial bye-election and series of discussion we held on how to move Lagos East APC forward after the bye-election.

‘Rev Oyasodun’s death, no doubt, is a great loss to the entire progressive family in Lagos State, especially in Bariga LCDA and Somolu Local Government Area (LGA). But we all submit to the decision of God our Creator to call him home.

‘On behalf of Lagos East APC, therefore, I condole with the entire family of late Oyasodun, Chairman of Bariga LCDA, Hon. Kolade Alabi; Chairman of Lagos APC, Prince Babatunde Balogun, all members State Executive Committee (SEC) and State Working Committee (SWC).

‘While still alive, Oyasodun devoted his life to serving God, humanity and Lagos APC at large. Before he emerged Chairman of Bariga APC, he had served as Secretary-General of SDP in Somolu and Kosofe LGAs.

‘Oyasodun had also served as Secretary General of UNCP in Somolu LGA; Secretary General of Apex Leaders, Somolu/Bariga Alliance for Democracy and Secretary-General of Apex Leaders, Somolu/Bariga APC.

‘May Almighty Allah repose his soul and grant his immediate and political family the fortitude to bear the loss.’