By Chinelo Obogo

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, Adetokunbo Abiru, on Monday organised a capacity development training for 1000 Micro, Medium and Small Enterprises, MSMEs in Lagos East Senatorial district.

Abiru said the training is to enhance the capacity of micro, medium and small business owners in the Senatorial district, adding that lack of capacity had been identified as one of the major reasons MSMEs fail.

The one-day MSME clinic/workshop was organised in conjunction with The Fate Foundation and had in attendance the Managing Director, Bank of Industry, Mr. Olukayode Pitan, Chairman, Lagos State Inland Revenue Service (LIRS) Mr. Ayodele Subair, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Mrs. Tejumola Abisoye, officials from Small and Medium Enterprise Development Association of Nigeria (SMEDAN) led by the agency’s Director of Planning Research, Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Wale Fasanya and Standard Organisation of Nigeria(SON) team led by the Head of SME desk, Mrs. Phebean Arumemi and renowned business consultants.

Highlighting the critical roles MSMEs play in the nation’s economic development, Abiru said ‘’MSMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. They represent about 90% of businesses and more than 70% of employment worldwide.

‘’Formal SMEs contribute up to 40% of national income (GDP) in emerging economies. These numbers are significantly higher when informal SMEs are included. The latest SMEDAN/NBS MSME survey indicates Nigeria’s SMEs contribute nearly 50% of the country’s GDP and account for over 80% of employment in the country.

“It has been projected by the World Bank that about 600 million jobs will be needed by 2030 to absorb the growing global workforce, which makes SME development a high priority for many governments around the world. In emerging markets, most formal jobs are generated by SMEs, which create seven out of 10 jobs.”

Abiru said it is therefore instructive to assist the struggling businesses who were mostly impacted by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic with workable business solutions in the new normal world.

The senator said that the knowledge pack, a combination of seven books written by experts which participants got for free are reference materials for the present and future adding that their contents are the secret of success of most major businesses.

“The pack is a practical “do-it-yourself manual” that will greatly aid your business decisions and strategies as you journey along.

“These materials are authored by the following foremost hands on world acclaimed professional firms with deep insights on the Nigerian business environment such as: ACCA, KPMG, Deloitte,Banwo and Ighodalo, Verraki Business Solutions for Africa, A’lime Media and StreSert,” he said.

To the admiration of participants and dignitaries that graced the occasion, Abiru announced the launch of N100,000,000(One hundred million) soft business loan support trained MSMEs with working capital, as well as asset finance for equipment acquisition at a highly subsidized interest rate.

The N100million constituency intervention revolving facility which be executed in partnership with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency, SMEDAN has minimum limit of N100,000 and maximum of N1,000,000 with as low as 6% interest rate with flexible repayment plan from 1 to 12 months starting from Q1, 2022. The senator mulled plans to increase the revolving facility in the same sum on yearly basis.

The Bank of Industry (BOI) also agreed to commit additional N100,000,000 to the scheme.

A former Lagos State Commissioner of Finance and Governor’s Advisory Council member, Mr. Olawale Edun applauded the gesture of Senator Abiru describing the business aid as a great initiative.