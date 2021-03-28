By Sunday Ani

The senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Tokunbo Abiru, has charged Nigerian youths on active participation in nation building.

Abiru, represented by Segun Oladapo Oscar, made the call at the formal inauguration of the speaker of the Lagos State chapter of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) in Lagos yesterday.

In his opening remarks, the National President of the youth group, Shuaibu Sani, described the event as epoch-making, adding that the youths occupy a sensitive position in nation building process.

He also tasked the youths on acquisition of entrepreneurial skills, saying “the government cannot provide white collar jobs for all the unemployed youths.

“We must develop the entrepreneurial spirit to be self-empowered economically. Only then, shall we be able to resist the temptation of being used by the political leaders,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated speaker for the Lagos chapter of YAN, Agbotan Oluwatobi, promised to give priority attention to issues that affects in the life of the youths in the state. He further enjoined the youths to meaningfully and positively harness their talents.