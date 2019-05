Molly Kilete, Abuja

Senator Ademola Adeleke, has been arrested by the police in Abuja. He is currently in custody.

The senator who was arraigned in a Federal High Court in Abuja where he was granted permission to travel to the United States on health grounds was taken into custody at about 5 o’clock this evening.

As at the time of going to press, it was not clear why Adeleke was being detained.