Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A senator representing Lagos West, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, yesterday, was declared winner of the Ogun West senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adeola, who emerged the senatorial candidate of the party for the 2023 general election, polled 294 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Tolu Odebiyi, who scored no vote.

The exercise, held at the Oronna Hall, Ilaro, had in attendance officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led Kolapi Ademole, party officials and security agents, including soldiers, who were on ground to ensure adequate security.

Senators Adeola and Odebiyi, as well as their agents, were equally present at the exercise supervised by Gbenga Odukoya, who led the electoral panel committee.

