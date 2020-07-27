Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has promised to monitor the execution of constituency projects he facilitated during the current eight-week recess to ensure their faithful implementation by contractors based on funds released.

The lawmaker in a statement expressed joy at the completion of some of the projects in his senatorial district with over 12 million constituents.

Adeola, who is chairman, Committee on Finance, said from pictorial evidences from constituents, work was ongoing in many of the projects with some already 100 per cent completed.

“I want to express joy that in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world economy, we are still able to make significant changes for the benefit of our people. My constituents called my attention to the completion of some constituency projects in Lagos West that I facilitated and I told them more will come before the year runs out. With the size of my constituency and its numerous development challenges, one will try to ensure that whatever is its due is implemented based on availability of funds.”

He listed some of the projects completed to include solar powered street lights in Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA located at Ishaga Onisapa Apasa Adejiyan extension, Baale street-Ajegunle boundary bus stop, and Polaris Bank- Alakija Street in Second Avenue Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin LGA.

He said the 10 LGAs in his senatorial district would benefit from his solar powered electrification and solar powered boreholes projects as well as 500KVA transformers to be implemented this year.

The senator said most of the contractors have mobilised to site and work would commence within the week at Badagry, Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege, Ikeja, Mushin, Ojo, Alimosho and Oshodi- Isolo.