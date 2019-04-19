Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) has urged his constituents and Nigerians to remain peaceful and exhibit the Christian virtues of sacrifice, love and abiding faith in a better tomorrow as exemplified in the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, yesterday, senator Adeola said the celebration of Easter symbolises a new beginning of hope and redemption for all mankind.

The lawmaker said “the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ gives all mankind hope for a new beginning and a better future stressing that in spite of enormous challenges confronting the nation.

“Nigeria is at the threshold of a better tomorrow following a successful General Election.

Senator Adeola also said he joined other Nigerians to appeal to Boko Haram for the release of the remaining Dapchi girl, Leah Sharibu, still being held in captivity on the basis of her Christian Faith and stressed that, as a federal legislator, he “will always support legislations and actions aimed at release of the young girl and other captives as their continued stay in captivity is a blot on our national psyche and development.”