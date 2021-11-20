Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola has been named as the Fellow of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Olusegun Aluko, disclosed this while speaking at the official inauguration of ultra-modern productivity library facilitated by the senator to the institution, at the weekend.

Aluko disclosed that the Senator representing Lagos West at the National Assembly will be the fifth personality to be honoured as the Fellow of the Federal Polytechnic.

He said the formal conferment of the award will take place during the next convocation ceremony of the institution slated for March 31, 2022.

Aluko listed former President Olusegun Obasanjo, the first rector of the Polytechnic, Dr Tayo Ogunbadejo, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, as the past recipients of the award.

While describing Adeola as a “passionate individual and benefactor” of the school, the rector added that the senator has been on the forefront of the process of upgrading the polytechnic to a university.

Aluko observed that the new library complex will enhance learning and provide conducive atmosphere for research for the students, promising the school would make use of the facility judiciously.

In his remarks, the Olu of Ilaro, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, lauded Senator Adeola for facilitating the building of the library complex, calling on other well-to-do indigenes of Ogun West to emulate the gesture of the senator.

The monarch, however, reiterated that he would continue to identify and encourage sons and daughters of the senatorial district, to contribute their quotas to the development of not only Ogun West, but the state in general.

The Director-General, National Productivity Centre, Dr. Kashim Akor, represented by a director in the centre, Mrs Rabiu Abodunrin Adebukola, noted that the project supervised by her agency would not only enhance the infrastructure in the school, but provide more students with the opportunity to enjoy quality library service.

