From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Senator representing Lagos West and the Ogun West senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, will inaugurate the ultra modern Onisaga Palace, Isaga Orile, on December 18.

In a statement signed on Monday by the Media Adviser to the senator, Kayode Odunaro, the palace which was started rudimentarily by the ancient town over a decade ago was largely completed by Adeola.

Odunaro noted that Senator Adeola who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, took over the construction of the expansive palace in his ancestral home when the community was already pressed down by the cost of building the big palace.

Odunaro explained further in the statement that the first son of the reigning monarch of the town, Dr. Tunde Tella, who lauded Adeola for completing the big palace which is unique in terms of size and outlays, added that the Senator did the plastering, tiling, painting, aluminum, plumbing, electrification, roofing, borehole and land scaping of the entire palace.

“The Senator who is the Araba of Ancient Ishaga Kingdom, in addition to the palace development brought a transformer to the town and has also done a free medical programme for the people of his homestead in Ishaga”, Tella was quoted by Odunaro to have stated.

The statement, however, said that “the commissioning ceremony which coincides with the celebration of Ishaga Day and the birthday of Oba Joseph Tella will witness the gathering of all sons and daughters dispersed to several communities in the southwest and beyond that occurred during the Dahomeean War of March 15, 1862 which virtually destroyed the famous Yoruba town”.