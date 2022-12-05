By Lukman Olabiyi

A group, Akwa Ibom League of Professionals, has expressed support for the governorship ambition of Senator Bassey Akpan, saying his recent conviction was politically motivated to stop him from winning the 2023 election.

Speaking in Lagos, the group, said it was solidly behind Senator Bassey Akpan and optimistic that the Court of Appeal will vindicate him.

President of the group, Clement Obot, said: “We are not deceived by the recent miscarriage of justice visited on our dear brother, Senator Bassey Akpan, and we urge all Akwa Ibom indigenes, also, not to be deceived as the truth of evil plot would be revealed soon.

“We know that his trial and conviction was politically motivated to decapitate his political ambition and annihilate credible opposition that would deliver Akwa Ibomites from tyranny and bad leadership.

“Senator Bassey has distinguished himself as a selfless politician whose driving force is the welfare of his people and the prosperity of Akwa Ibom State. He is a worthy ambassador of our state and we are behind him at this moment of travels, which we believe will soon pass.

“While we are aware of the ignoble role played by the Akwa Ibom government in his sham conviction; we are, however, optimistic that the Court of Appeal will set aside his conviction.

Though some judicial officers are complicit in this miscarriage of justice, we, however, believe that the higher courts will do justice in this case.”

Also speaking, Secretary of the body, Imoh Ekwere, urged Akwa Ibom indigenes to go out en masse and vote for Senator Akpan in the coming election, saying he would be among the few politicians who won their elections from the prison.