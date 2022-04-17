From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has congratulated Christians for the successful completion of the Lent period and the Easter celebration.

This was disclosed by the press secretary of senator Almakura, Danjuma Joseph in a press release sent to Daily Sun on Sunday calling on Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the lessons of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South at the Senate, charged Christians to imbibe Christ’s life of service, compassion and sacrifice as they mark Easter.

‘This year has brought together the sacred days of two of the great Abrahamic religions, as Christians commemorate the sacrificial death of Christ, Muslims observe the Holy Month of Ramadan,’ he said.

‘This reminds us that we Nigerians may be of different religions, yet we are of one family and we serve but one God, only the mode of worship differs’

The former Nasarawa governor also called on Nigerians to pray for the peace of the country during and after the celebration.