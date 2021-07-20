From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Senator, representing Nasarawa South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has joined other stakeholders in Nigeria to felicitate with Muslims as they celebrate the feast of sacrifice.

This was disclosed in a press release by his chief press Secretary Danjuma Joseph calling for prayers, patience, and understanding towards the peace and development of the state and the country.

The Senator who so the immediate past governor of the state also said Eid-el-Kabir teaches and reminds people of the meaning of sacrifice, love and tolerance, in relationships with one another.

Al-Makura, who is also the senate committee chairman on Solid Minerals, Mines, Steel Development and Metallurgy, said, “Let us look beyond the merriment and seize the opportunity of this festival to intensify prayers for our state and the country at large.

He further urged Muslim Ummah and Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of dedication and obedience as demonstrated in Prophet Ibrahim’s sacrifice of his son in obedience to the instructions of Allah.

