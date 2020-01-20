Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Vice-Chancellor of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aleiro (KSUST), Professor Bashar Ladan Aleiro, has disclosed that Senator Adamu Muhammad Aleiro, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District at the Senate, donated a block of hostel of 200 student capacity and a vehicle to the University.

Professor Aleiro, who stated this while speaking with reporters at the premises of the institution during the inspection of various structures ongoing in the University by the Senator, noted that the hostel would ease the burden of students accommodation.

“The Senator is the one that initiated this university in 2006 and academic exercise takes off in 2007 and, since then, he has been passionate about his university. He is ensuring that this university has enough structures and facilities for academic activities,” Professor Aleiro said.

“Even this year, he donated to us a block of hostel that is capable of accommodating 200 students. In addition, he provides us with a vehicle which am using now to move around for the progress of the university.”

The Vice-Chancellor, who commended the state government for the prompt payment of salaries of the institution’s staff, said the state government had released N100 million out of N429 million allowances meant for the Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU).

“They have received their alert and they have called off their strike and they are back at work now,” he said.

He disclosed that the university had introduced diploma courses to give opportunities to the host communities to study at the institution.

“The overall objectives of the university is to teach, do research and serving communities,” he said. “And in term of community services, we are doing a lot like, for example, we have an outreach programme where people who do not have professional qualifications or the financial standing to come for undergraduate courses, now they can come over for the diploma courses in Computer, Engineering, Library Science and other programmes.

“And the host communities are responding positively because we are having a lot of students enrolling for the diploma courses. So, after completing their courses, they could join undergraduate courses.”