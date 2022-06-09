From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central) has defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in the state.

Aliero, a former governor, had dropped out of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Kebbi Central senatorial primary election which was won by the incumbent Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

While decamping to PDP in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero told delegates who had assembled at the event centre, Birnin Kebbi, to elect the party’s senatorial candidate for the district, that he has returned to the party which he left in 2015 due to what he described as an injustice to his supporters in APC.

According to him, “I have come back to PDP which we left in 2015. I have been in PDP since 2007 but we left in 2015 and PDP couldn’t form the government in 2015. And I went to APC, but today, I come back. I left APC because of injustice, lack of projects for poor men by APC and other injustice to many of my supporters.

“I have come back to PDP now and we are going to form government come 2023,” he said.

Aliero and another senatorial aspirant, Mr Haruna Saidu Dandio, ran for the PDP Kebbi Central Senatorial primary held at the event centre, with 268 delegates accredited, which was supervised by PDP national panel led by Acting Chairman and Secretary of the panel, Barrister Baba Lawal Aliu, and INEC officers.

While declaring the results, Aliu, who is the Returning Officer, disclosed that Senator Adamu Aliero scored 246 votes as against his opponent, Haruna Saidu, who polled 15 votes, with total votes and invalid votes were 264 and 3 votes, respectively.

“I hereby declare that Senator Adamu Aliero, having scored the highest votes, is hereby declared as the winner of the primary election,” he stated.

In his acceptance speech, Aliero promised to bring good representation to the Kebbi Central senatorial district and thanked all his supporters for their continuous support since 1999.

