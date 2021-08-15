From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The former governor of Ogun State and senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has expressed shock and sadness over the news of the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, the eldest son of the late human rights activist and lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi.

Mohammed died on August 11 at the age of 52.

Senator Amosun in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Bola Adeyemi, a copy made available to our correspondent on Sunday, described the late Mohammed as a committed lawyer and activist who gave his all to the cause of the masses and the entrenchment of the Rule of Law, good governance and fundamental human rights of the people.

‘It saddens my heart that Mohammed’s glorious dreams had to be cut short and his shining lights prematurely extinguished at this time. He would be remembered for the crucial roles he played in deepening and sustaining the good legacies left behind by his Father, despite the injuries he suffered as a result of the road accident he had in 2003,’ the statement read.

‘Mohammed was resolute and meticulous in the fight against injustice, oppression, inequality and other forms of human rights abuses involving the masses, particularly the less privileged,’ Senator Amosun was quoted to have said in the statement.

The senator sympathised with the immediate and extended families of the deceased, particularly his mother, Alhaja Ganiat Fawehinmi, at this moment of grief.

He enjoined them to take solace in the fact that though he died at a younger age, he lived a fulfilled life.

He prayed that Almighty Allah (SWT) will grant him Aljannah Firdaous and give the entire Fawehinmi Family the fortitude to bear the pain of his loss.