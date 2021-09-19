From Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, and Senator Representing Plateau North, Istifanus Dung Gyang, has applauded the Nigeria Military for rescuing Maj CL Datong unhurt from bandits.

The officer was adducted during a dare devil attack on the NDA Kaduna by bandits in August, where two other officers were shot dead.

Sen Gyang, in a statement in Jos signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Protocol, Hon Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, described the display of gallantry by the military as salutary as commendable.

He expressed hope that the military will replicate the same success in the war against terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, violent herdsmen ransacking helpless communities and all forms of criminality across Nigeria, in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies.

News of the rescue of the officer was greeted with widespread commendation for the military and celebration on social media in Plateau State.

