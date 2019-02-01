Senator Solomon Adeola, representing Lagos West, on Wednesday, assured constituents of the senatorial district and Badagry residents, in particular, that he would ensure adequate funds are appropriated for completion of work on Lagos-Badagry Expressway; if re-elected.

The senator, who presently represents the largest senatorial district in Nigeria, gave the assurance during his campaign in Badagry.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, the senator said: “I understand that the road is a source of worry to all and sundry in Badagry. Now that work has started on the road, I will ensure that certain amount of money is allocated in the budget for the project on yearly basis. I will also use my office to ensure that the allocation to the project is increased so that the project will be completed at the appropriate time,” he said.

Adeola said lack of funds and misplacement of priorities by successive PDP administration contributed to the delay in the reconstruction of the road project over the years and aded that during Governor Babatunde Fashola’s tenure in Lagos, the contract was awarded to a Chinese construction company but due to lack of fund, the project could not start. He added that now that the road has been awarded by APC-led Federal Government to another construction company, “I will make sure the road project is completed at the appropriate time.”

The senator who said that his Second Town Hall and Empowerment meeting was held in Badagry where many constituents were empowered thanked the people of Badagry for voting for him in 2015 and urged them to do so again in the coming election.

“Anybody that does not come to stand before you to campaign is not worthy of your vote. I traveled down from Abuja following the reconvening of Senate to consider the CJN case to Badagry to campaign because I don’t want to take my people for granted. Out of 10 Local Government areas in Lagos West Senatorial District that voted for me in 2015 election, I won in six LGs and Badagry is one of them. ” he stated.

The Senator stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is still the best party in Nigeria as 16 years of Peoples Democratic Party is a waste adding that the wastage of the last 16 years is what we are suffering now.

“Presently, PDP is broke and they are looking for ways to get to the treasury again. They want empty the treasury again. Please, don’t allow them; cast your vote for APC, cast your vote for all APC candidates in the states and federal level,” he said.

APC chieftains that attended the rally include Mr Sunny Ajoseh, the state Deputy Chairman, APC; Mr Segun Onilude, the Chairman, Badagry LGA; Mr Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman, Badagry West LCDA; and Mr Samson Olatunde of Olorunda LCDA.

Signed:

Chief Kayode Odunaro

Media Adviser to Senator Adeola

31st January, 2019.