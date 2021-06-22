The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the purported suspension of former senator representing Enugu North senatorial district, Senator Ayogu Eze, describing it as a ruse.

A former chairman of Ward 7, Mr. Nwokedi Ugwuoke, had circulated information on alleged suspension of Sen. Eze.

Reacting to this, APC State Caretaker Chairman, Enugu State, Dr. Ben Nwoye, in a letter to the party’s National Chairman and governor of Yobe State, Buni Mai Mala, said the former chairman of Senator Eze’s Ward 7 had no power to suspend anybody.

While asking the APC and the general public to ignore the purported suspension of Eze, he said the APC was investigating Ugwuoke and will soon apply appropriate sanction against him.

He said the alleged suspension of the former senator was laughable and of no consequence, while accusing the former ward officer of trying to destabilise the APC.

The APC State chapter praised Sen. Eze, saying that the party has confidence in him as well as the Igbo-Eze North LGA Chairman, Desmond Ayogu and the current chairman of Ward 7, Nduka Obeta.