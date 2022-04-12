From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Jibrin Barau, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for siting one of the three newly-approved federal polytechnics in Kano State.

Barau, who represents Kano North Senatorial District in the Senate, expressed faith that the new polytechnic will expand access to education for the people of the state.

The Federal Government had in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, announced the approval of three new federal polytechnics by President Buhari.

According to the statement, the three federal polytechnics would be situated in Abia, Delta and Kano states.

It noted that the establishment of the new polytechnics was in line with Buhari’s determination to make tertiary education more accessible.

The statement read:

‘In line with his determination to make tertiary education more accessible, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of three New Federal Polytechnics in the country.

‘The new Institutions are to commence academic activities in October 2022. This brings to 36 the number of Federal Polytechnics in the country. All States of the Federation now have one Federal Polytechnic each.’

Meanwhile, Barau has pledged the cooperation of the state government and people of the state with the Federal Government to ensure smooth take-off of the new polytechnic in October.