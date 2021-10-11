From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Senate deputy Minority leader Senator Emmanuel Bwacha on Monday described the late Aku Uka His Royal Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon II, CFR, as a father who opened his door to all at all times.

In a condolence message made available to our correspondent and signed by the Senator himself, Bwacha said that the death of the monarch and Chairman Taraba State Council of Chiefs, sends shock waves around the world.

“While the entire world mourns the demise of a great father and a leader, no other people will feel the impact of his hunting experience to Puje directly like the good people of Southern Taraba Senatorial District of which I represent at the National Assembly. Aku was a father of all who opened his doors to all and sundry. He was a father to me and opened wide his doors for me. It’s thus a monumental beating to me as an individual.

“Our father Aku for more than four decades dedicated his being to the protection and preservation of the unity and dignity of the Jukun race in its diversity at home and in the Diaspora. He was a very resourceful Traditional Ruler, whose reign was grandeur and beautiful that turned around the fortunes of the ancient city of Wukari, especially to a tourism delight and educational hub of excellence nationally and globally despite facing many challenges. His life will remain an inspiration that will guide many generations to come” Bwacha said.

Meanwhile, Chief David Sabo Kente, the member of the North East Development Commission has described the death of the Aku Uka as monumental lost to humanity generally.

In a statement issued on Monday, Kente said that the news of the death of the traditional ruler and leader of the ancient Kwararafa kingdom came at a time that his fatherly counsel is needed even more.

“The late leader of the ancient Kwararafa kingdom was an encyclopedia. His wealth of knowledge and dept of wisdom was unparalleled. His demise has left a gaping hole that will forever be felt.

“For most of us, he was more than just a traditional ruler. He was the voice of reason in most cases. He was always a rallying point and a great ambassador of peace. We would miss his fatherly counsel, his sound advice, his words of inspiration and galvanizing spirit that was a uniting factor for people of different background, faith and ethnicity.

“Even as we mourn in pains and deep sorrow, we are consoled that he lived a worthy life and has gone to join his ancestors and take his place in the tank of the mighty and great champions of the Kwararafa kingdom” Kente said.

Similarly, Nigerian former Minister of Labour and Productivity Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya has said that the nation will dearly miss the commanding voice and presence of the late monarch at a time it is most needed.

“My heartfelt condolences goes out to the family of late Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi , Aku Uka of Wukari and the Kwararafa Kingdom .

“The nation will profoundly miss your unwavering service and dignified presence. May you rest in peace your majesty. Your inspiration will live on for years after your passing. That is a legacy to be proud of. My thoughts are with every son and daughter of Kwararafa kingdom.

“I convey my deepest condolences to the government and people of Taraba State and People of Kwararafa kingdom .This is a huge loss to Taraba and the people of Wukari” Ikenya said.

Daily Sun reports that the Wukari traditional council on Sunday announced the death of the Chairman of Taraba state council of Chiefs HRM Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi Kuvyon II, who “died peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday at the age of eighty four years after ruling the kingdom for forty five years”.

