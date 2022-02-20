While distributing the items, yesterday, in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State, she said the gesture was her own way of showing appreciation to her constituents for finding her worthy to represent them at the Senate.

She said she had so far empowered over 8,000 members of the constituency to make them self-reliant. "As you are aware in my manifesto, I pledged to focus on the priority areas of agriculture, education, women and youths empowerment, health, human capital development as parts of my commitment to deliver on the dividends of democracy to the good people of my constituency. Dadu'ut also used the occasion to call on the people of the state to support the Simon Lalong administration to uplift the standard of living in the state.