From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator Nora Ladi Dadu’ut (APC – Plateau South) has expressed deep shock over the death of Hon Dan Dul, the former Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area.

She described the sudden death of Dan Dul as sad and heartbreaking and said Plateau people will miss his wealth of experience in the search of enduring peace in the state.

Sen Dadu’ut said Dan Dul, who was a leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC), was committed to the progress and liberation of his people.

‘This sad news is a rude shock, not just to me, but also to all progressives in Plateau South. Dan Dul’s death is a great loss to the entire progressive family in Plateau South.

‘I, Senator Dadu’ut, on behalf of people of Plateau South, condole with the entire family of late Dan Dul. While alive, Dan Dul devoted his life to serving God, humanity and Plateau APC at large.’

Dadu’ut prayed that God repose of the departed and grant his immediate and political family the fortitude to bear the loss.

